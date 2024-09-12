This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The "dynamic and intense spy thriller" hits shelves in October

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 releases in October for PlayStation, Xbox and PC

The campaign is a ‘dynamic spy thriller’ set in the early 1990s and dealing with the aftermath of the Cold War

Multiplayer launches with 16 new maps, featuring enhanced ‘omnidirectional’ movement mechanics

Zombies mode includes two new maps for cooperative play

Preordering offers access to exclusive in-game content, with Standard and Vault Editions available

Black Ops 6 will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch

With the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 just weeks away, excitement is at an all-time high as fans eagerly anticipate the next instalment of the blockbuster military shooter franchise.

It’s set to be one of the biggest game releases of 2024, and whether you’re looking forward to the thrilling campaign, intense multiplayer action or the ever-popular Zombies mode, Black Ops 6 promises to deliver an exciting package.

But where can you secure the best pre-order deals, not only to ensure you get access to exclusive in-game bonuses but also to lock in the best price possible?

We’ve got everything you could want to know about the game - including whether or not it’s coming to Xbox’s Game Pass subscription service - right here!

What is Black Ops 6?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be the 21st main entry in the Call of Duty series and the seventh in the Black Ops sub-series, following 2020’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

As with previous Call of Duty games, Black Ops 6 will feature a single-player campaign, a competitive multiplayer mode and a cooperative, round-based Zombies mode.

Black Ops 6’s campaign is set in the early 1990s, and is being described as a "dynamic and intense spy thriller" that is sure to keep you on edge, leaving you unsure of who to trust and what is real.

The story delves into the aftermath of the Cold War as the CIA faces a new threat from a mysterious organisation known as "Pantheon.”

The campaign will offer various ways for you to approach your objectives, and between missions, you can retreat to a safe house where you can plan operations using an in-game evidence board and upgrade your character.

On the multiplayer side, Black Ops 6 will launch with 16 all-new maps: 12 designed for core six-versus-six (6v6) game modes, and four "Strike" maps that support both 6v6 and two-versus-two (2v2) modes.

New to the gameplay are omnidirectional movement mechanics, allowing players to sprint, dive and slide in any direction.

The game also introduces "Intelligent Movement" settings, automating certain actions like sprinting and mantling for smoother play.

In Zombies, one to four players battle against relentless waves of zombies that grow in both numbers and difficulty with each passing round.

At launch, Zombies will introduce two brand-new maps - "Terminus" and "Liberty Falls." Each map features a main quest for players to solve, along with various side quests to uncover additional challenges and rewards.

When is it released?

The release date for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is Friday 25 October 2024.

It will be available on multiple platforms, ensuring that players can experience the game no matter their hardware setup.

Black Ops 6 will be released on:

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X/S

Windows PC

With support across both current and previous generation consoles, Black Ops 6 will cater to a broad player base, making it accessible to those who have yet to upgrade their systems.

The game will feature graphical enhancements and performance improvements on next-gen hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, but will likely still offer a polished experience on older consoles.

Where is the best place to pre-order Black Ops 6?

There are two “Editions” of Black Ops 6 available to players. The Standard Edition comes with the full version of the game, plus a couple of pieces of additional in-game cosmetic content.

The Vault Edition contains all of the above, but even more additional in-game content, like weapons packs and a “GobbleGum” pack for the Zombies mode.

These are the cheapest places we could find to pre-order Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 at the time of writing. Do keep checking nearer to release though, as it’s possible major retailers could offer their own discounts or trade-in bonuses.

It’s also worth checking out the official PlayStation and Xbox stores for any platform-specific deals or bundles.

Standard Edition

Vault Edition

Will it come to Xbox Game Pass?

One of the most exciting announcements for Xbox players is that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

It’s the first Call of Duty game to appear on Game Pass since Microsoft’s multi-billion pound acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the previous custodians of the gaming brand.

It means that subscribers to the service will have access to the full game on release day at no extra cost beyond their subscription.

Microsoft will be hoping the move bears financial fruit, and given the game's high profile, it’s expected to attract even more players to the Game Pass subscription service.

Will it be on PlayStation Plus?

For PlayStation players, the situation is a bit different. As of now, there has been no official confirmation of Black Ops 6 being included in PlayStation Plus at launch.

Since the franchise is now under rival Microsoft’s control, it seems unlikely that it would come to the service, though it is possible that special discounts or offers could be available for PS Plus members.

Historically, Call of Duty titles have partnered with PlayStation for timed-exclusive content, such as early access to certain multiplayer modes or in-game cosmetics.

But again, since the franchise is in the hands of Microsoft, such content could instead be exclusive to Xbox players.

Will there be a beta?

Yes, there was a beta test for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, but it has unfortunately come to an end.

A beta test is a pre-release version of the game made available to a select group of players to test the game’s features, identify bugs and provide feedback to the developers.

It helps the developers fine-tune gameplay, improve performance and fix any issues before the full release.

Players who pre-ordered the game or had an active Xbox Game Pass subscription gained initial early access to the multiplayer beta from 30 August 4 September.

A second beta period, open to all players, took place from 6 September to 9 September, allowing more players to experience and test the game's multiplayer mode before its official release.

Are you excited for the release of Black Ops 6? Whether you're eager to dive into the intense campaign, battle it out in multiplayer or tackle the new Zombies maps, let us know what you're most looking forward to in the comments.