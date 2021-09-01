Beer shortages at Wetherspoons as Brexit hits supply chains

Wetherspoons is facing shortages of some top brands due to a lack of lorry drivers.

By Kev Rogers
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 11:56 am

The pub chain has confirmed they have been hit by supply chain issues.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We are experiencing some supply problems with both Carling and Coors, which means that some pubs do not have the products available.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.

Wetherspoons Red Lion in Doncaster

“We know that the brewers are trying to resolve the issue.”

Wetherspoon is just the latest business to have to deal with shortages, as Britain is facing a shortfall of 100,000 truck drivers which have been linked to Brexit.

The company chairman Tim Martin was a keen campaigner for leaving the EU and even printed out beer mats calling on customers to “take back control” ahead of the 2016 referendum.Nando’s had to close some restaurants due to a lack of chicken and McDonald’s recently ran out of milkshake.

