Construction technology entrepreneurs secure Finance Yorkshire investment
NTUK Technology Ltd, and their subsidiary The Build Chain are set for growth after securing investment from Finance Yorkshire.
The Doncaster-based business has developed a digital platform which connects contractors nationally to suppliers locally, improving and creating efficiencies throughout the supply chain.
The Build Chain platform is the innovation of Neil Sheldon and Matthew McClune, digital and marketing experts who have specific experience in connecting contractors and merchants.
Finance Yorkshire has invested £500,000 in the company from its Seedcorn fund which will be used to grow The Build Chain’s profile among its target sectors.
The Build Chain is forecasting strong growth over the next two years after enjoying widespread adoption of its platform from various sized contractors, with turnovers of up to £250million, alongside national suppliers.
Matthew McClune, chief commercial officer and co-founder of The Build Chain, said: “The construction industry is worth hundreds of billions each year, but the procurement processes are out of date and full of inefficiencies that contribute to lost value.
“The platform assists contractors with important industry objectives such as social value and environmental sustainability while ensuring compliance in procurement.
“The demand for a platform such as ours has never been greater, as the industry sees stock availability at an all-time low and price inflation at an all-time high.”