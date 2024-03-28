Construction begins on multimillion pound upgrade to the iPort Rail inland port in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Works are due to be handed over to new client – pan-European logistics real estate specialist Verdion – in autumn 2025.

iPort Rail sits within iPort, the UK’s most advanced multimodal logistics hub, offering 6 million sq ft of logistics and industrial space on an 800 acre site at the heart of the UK’s rail network and within 5 minutes of the M18.

The terminal extension works will double its current size and storage capacity and increase number of trains that the terminal can accommodate each day, increasing the long distance, low carbon movement of goods. They have been commissioned following agreement with MSC-subsidiary MEDLOG to take over operations of the terminal, which commenced earlier this year.

iPort aerial view.

A specialist, robust reinforced concrete mix has been designed, comprising 45kg/m3 of 3D 55-60 steel fibres. It has the capacity to hold the weight of five stacked containers and is robust enough to withstand the regular movement of reach stackers while limiting both tyre wear and ongoing maintenance.

The extension works will also comprise the installation of drainage and services, the construction of a new welfare unit, gatehouse and landscaping. All activity has been planned to minimise disruption to the facility’s existing customers, which includes businesses based at iPort as well as others across the region.

Rob Cook, Winvic’s Director of Civils and Infrastructure, said: “We’re delighted that our credentials in constructing Strategic Rail Freight Interchanges and our expertise in pouring robust, reinforced concrete slabs has resulted in Verdion putting their trust in us to complete these works. We look forward to working closely with the team over the next few months as we deliver the scheme safely and swiftly.”

John Clements, Executive Director of Verdion, said: “There is significant untapped potential here at iPort to increase rail freight provision and support national and international supply chains. Our agreement with MEDLOG creates a strong platform for future growth and we are pleased to be making good progress with the appointment of Winvic and its start on site.”

Version iPort Rail. Credit Theo Cohen.

RLB is advising on Project Management, Cost Management and Quality Control.