"Competitiveness not job losses": Doncaster tech boss urges companies not to fear AI

A Doncaster tech boss has urged people to embrace AI, challenging widespread fears that its use will lead to job losses.

Doncaster business leader Mark Taylor of city-based Artificial Intelligence software company, Automated Analytics, has officially launched a groundbreaking white paper titled Unlocking Data, Unlocking People: Harnessing the Power of AI to Transform Your Business.

The white paper challenges common misconceptions about AI, particularly the belief that AI adoption leads to widespread job losses.

Instead, the report presents evidence from 5,000 UK and US clients, including some of the biggest brands, showing that AI can drive growth and efficiency without eliminating jobs.

The findings underscore the need for UK businesses to overcome their cautious approach to AI, or risk falling behind US competitors who are rapidly advancing with AI adoption, said Mr Taylor.

Despite the evidence refuting the myth that AI will cause widespread unemployment, a YouGov survey commissioned by Automated Analytics reveals that UK business leaders remain hesitant.

Over half of senior decision-makers surveyed still believe AI will eliminate more jobs than it creates, while only 17% expect job creation to outpace job losses.

This reluctance could spell trouble for the UK economy, Mr Taylor says.

The white paper warns that without greater AI adoption, UK businesses may lose their competitive edge to more aggressive US firms.

Mr Taylor emphasises that the UK must shift its focus from regulation to innovation to avoid being left behind in the AI revolution.

The white paper highlights several success stories:

British Gas’s Dyno-Rod: By implementing AI to better understand customer journeys, service calls were halved, and franchise operations achieved 100% visibility.

Pizza Hut (US): AI solutions reduced recruitment costs by $1 million and increased hires by 42% for the fourth-largest US franchisee, Restaurant Management Group.

Fourth (UK): The hospitality recruitment firm used AI-driven TalentTrack to achieve a 220% increase in talent flow and drastically reduce cost per application in just 30 days.

Since 2023, Automated Analytics has delivered over £33 million in savings to its global client base, including household names like KFC, Hamptons Estate Agents, and Europcar.

He said: “AI is not about replacing jobs; it’s about enhancing productivity and creating new opportunities.

“Our white paper provides concrete examples of how AI can drive growth, efficiency, and competitiveness. The UK cannot afford to lag behind in this critical area.”

Taylor also expressed concern over the cultural differences between the US and UK in embracing new technologies. “The US is leading the charge in AI adoption, while the UK remains overly focused on regulation. This white paper demonstrates that many fears surrounding AI are unfounded and that it can play a crucial role in driving the UK’s economic growth.”

Automated Analytics is calling on UK businesses to accelerate their AI adoption to avoid losing ground in the global market. The white paper serves as a clarion call for companies to embrace AI as a vital tool for innovation and competitiveness.

For more informatio on the firm, which was founded in Doncaster in 2013, visit www.automatedanalytics.co.uk.