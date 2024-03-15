Community grants available to local charities/groups
Our 2024 Rotary Doncaster St George’s Community Grants scheme opened on 1st March for applications for Charities/Local Community Groups within Doncaster area (DMBC)
Applications are now being considered for Grants of up to £750 and we hope these grants continue to provide some much-needed additional support to help a whole breath of local groups especially in current climate.
Well over one-hundred charities/groups have benefitted since the scheme’s inception in 2004 included organisations concerned with the environment, extending sporting opportunities to children and young people, charities and groups supporting people with disabilities, organisations supporting people with mental health or emotional issues and many other vulnerable people.
Details of the Grants are on our social media Facebook page so would help if you could share: https://www.facebook.com/RotaryDoncasterStGeorges/
Full details and an application form can be downloaded from our website at: www.doncasterstgeorges.org.uk
Closing date for applications is 5pm 30th April 2024.
Each year our Rotary Club makes donations in grants to local charities and community groups under our Community Grant Scheme.
Whilst these individual grants may appear small they really do provide much needed support to recipients who face increase funding challenges each year.