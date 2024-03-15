Community grants available to local charities/groups

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Our 2024 Rotary Doncaster St George’s Community Grants scheme opened on 1st March for applications for Charities/Local Community Groups within Doncaster area (DMBC)

Applications are now being considered for Grants of up to £750 and we hope these grants continue to provide some much-needed additional support to help a whole breath of local groups especially in current climate.

Well over one-hundred charities/groups have benefitted since the scheme’s inception in 2004 included organisations concerned with the environment, extending sporting opportunities to children and young people, charities and groups supporting people with disabilities, organisations supporting people with mental health or emotional issues and many other vulnerable people.

Details of the Grants are on our social media Facebook page so would help if you could share: https://www.facebook.com/RotaryDoncasterStGeorges/

Full details and an application form can be downloaded from our website at: www.doncasterstgeorges.org.uk

Closing date for applications is 5pm 30th April 2024.

