Colleague nominated for award in delivering transformation for the Bassetlaw Emergency Village

Lesley McKay, Deputy Head of the Programme Management Office at DBTH, is shortlisted for the Large-scale Transformation Award, acknowledging the outstanding difference made through her work in change management.

The award recognises the Bassetlaw Emergency Village project, led by the Trust’s Capital Planning team and supported by its Project Management Office.

The nomination highlights the significant improvements made by the project team, ensuring that the development will bring together both urgent treatment and emergency provision for Bassetlaw Hospital, alongside a new paediatric unit offering families extended observation and care.

The change management project focused on enhancing patient triage, streamlining patient care pathways, and ensuring access to the right services. Emphasising collaborative working, the project engaged with specialist partners, clinical, and operational teams to be flexible, proactive, and responsive to change.

Bassetlaw Emergency Village is on track for completion by the end of this year and will significantly increase the size of the Emergency Department within the Bassetlaw Hospital site and provide more accessible same day services, so patients can receive the best care in a local setting.

Additionally, the development will offer increased capacity for the paediatric unit, enabling extended observation at Bassetlaw Hospital rather than transferring patients to Doncaster Royal Infirmary, as has been the practice since 2017.

Once opened, all urgent and emergency care services at Bassetlaw Hospital will be permanently housed within the facility, alongside paediatric and acute care. The footprint inhabited by the new building is within the former car park opposite the main entrance near the existing emergency department.

Artist’s impression of the new Bassetlaw Emergency Village

Dr Kirsty Edmondson Jones, Director of Innovation and Infrastructure at DBTH and the Project’s Senior Responsible Officer, said: “We are so pleased to have been selected for this award. The Emergency Village at Bassetlaw Hospital is an important project that will bring quality and timely care for our local community.

“This development, once opened will enhance our Emergency Department provision as well as house our Paediatric services, allowing for extended periods of observation based within Bassetlaw.”

The completion of the Bassetlaw Emergency Village project later this year will mark its transition to its official name as the Bassetlaw Emergency Department.

The HPCA Change Awards ceremony will take place in London on Thursday 25 April 2024.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity have launched an appeal in support of the Bassetlaw Emergency Village, in order to fund holistic improvements for soon-to-be-opened facility.