Club Doncaster scores a partnership with Key IVR

Key IVR has become the latest business to sign up to Club Doncaster’s 100Club initiative.

The 100Club represents a tight-knit network, providing opportunities to form lasting commercial relationships through a full and varied events calendar, including networking meetings, hospitality places, and match tickets. This commercial partnership programme allows businesses to connect and build relationships with one another through the power of sport

Key IVR are a privately owned business, with headquarters in Armthorpe, offering automated payment services in the UK and internationally through Europe and into the United States. Available in 28 countries, 14 languages, and 11 currencies, their solutions are recommended by the Chartered Institute of Credit Management, worldwide payment gateways and PCI-DSS QSAs.

The company are a customer-service-focused organisation and takes care to manage and meet its clients’ expectations.

Mark Kelly, Chief Commercial Officer at Key IVR, said: "Doncaster Rovers embodies many of the values we champion at Key IVR, resilience, innovation, teamwork, and a relentless drive to succeed. These are the same principles that guide how we work with clients, develop our technology, and foster our company culture.

“Through this sponsorship, we’re proud to align ourselves with a club that is not only steeped in history, but also future-focused and committed to excellence. It’s a natural fit for our brand, and we look forward to the shared journey ahead."

Gaynor Waddington, Head of Partnerships at Club Doncaster, added: “We are delighted to have Key IVR on board as a bronze partner. It has been an exciting time for Club Doncaster both on and off the field, and it’s fantastic that Key IVR have joined us.”