Closure of Doncaster car dealer confirmed as firm announces countrywide cuts

The closure of a Doncaster car dealership has been confirmed as the firm behind it announced countrywide closures and job cuts.

Rumours had been circulating over the future of the city’s Evans Halshaw Renault showroom after a rival firm took over the franchise for the French manufacturer earlier this year.

The longstanding car dealership has shut six locations across the UK in its biggest-ever round of closures after axing 250 jobs as its American owner, Lithia, continues to downsize its UK operations.

The closures include three locations in St Albans, Hanworth, and Orpington, as well as Vauxhall dealerships in Portsmouth and Wolverhampton in addition to the Renault and Dacia showroom off White Rose Way in Doncaster.

However, the group's Renault and Dacia site in Sheffield will remain open as a used car centre.

The move comes after Lithia, which completed its purchase of Pendragon, Evans Halshaw's parent company, in February 2023, cut around 250 jobs last April by shutting down the CarStore used car supermarket brand.

This latest round of closures follows the earlier shutdown of an Evans Halshaw Ford site in Northwich and a Stratstone Mercedes dealership in Bradford.

A spokesperson for Evans Halshaw said: "The closure of these stores aligns with our wider strategic network plans, in conjunction with our OEMs and network partners."

Meanwhile, the sale of Evans Halshaw's Vauxhall dealership in Edinburgh to Arnold Clark has been confirmed, despite earlier rumours of a last-minute hitch.

Staff were reportedly sent home early last Friday amid speculation that Arnold Clark was reconsidering the deal.

However, both companies have not confirmed the sale went through, with Arnold Clark set to begin trading at the site later this week.

Last month it was reported that Stoneacre had taken on the Renault and Dacia brands.

Motoring industry website Motor Trader reported: “The Doncaster operation joins existing Stoneacre Renault businesses in Blackburn, Chesterfield, Darlington and Northallerton.

“The Doncaster Renault and Dacia franchises as well as Renault Vans are now accommodated at its existing Wheatley Road which houses its Seat, Cupra, MG, Fiat and Abarth franchises.”

“This further confirms the great relationship we have with Renault and we are very much looking forward to working with them to make our latest franchise acquisition a success,” said Stoneacre.

