The 5,800 sqm location, which was formerly a PTS branch, is part of the Brunel Trading Estate and is located next to Danum Retail Park.

The York Road site is the second City Plumbing branch to launch in Doncaster, with a further branch on White Rose Way opening its doors earlier this year. This York Road location will house a new branch of The Bathroom Showroom where installers and members of the public can view a wide range of bathroom products on display.

Leeds based plumber and social media influencer Allen Hart will officially open the branch at 10am. The launch day will run until 5pm., with tradespeople and members of the public welcome to come and speak with City Plumbing colleagues and bathroom showroom specialists, and with free food and drink available throughout the day.

City Plumbing's Doncaster team.

Representatives from key suppliers, including Ideal Heating, Ideal Standard, Stelrad and ComparePAL will be on hand to meet with installers and provide information on the latest plumbing and heating solutions.

There will also be a charity raffle for Teenage Cancer Trust to win a Bathroom Showroom Golden Ticket, with top prize giveaways of iFlo products worth up to £800.

Nigel Walker, Branch Manager at City Plumbing Doncaster York Road, said: “Our official opening is a great opportunity for us to showcase the new branch and our broad range of products on offer. In particular, The Bathroom Showroom, which is an excellent tool for installers to see products in situ and help their customers select their new bathroom by showing them various options.”

Nigel continued, “The investment at York Road and the addition of The Bathroom Showroom within the branch will make it easier for local installers to get the products they need when they need them. I have lived and worked within the local area for the past 40 years, my Dad lives in Scawsby and was a miner at the local pit in Brodsworth. Doncaster is part of my blood, and I'm thrilled to be able to offer more to the local community.”