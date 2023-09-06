City of Doncaster Council to hold special Cabinet meeting on the future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA)
She told the Free Press: “Later this month I will be bringing a report to Cabinet as an update on our efforts to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA).
“This extraordinary Cabinet meeting will take place on 20th September where I will be update on the range of work that has been taking place on the programme to save the airport and our next steps – South Yorkshire Airport City (SYAC).
“DSA has the potential to be a key economic driver for Doncaster, South Yorkshire and the North! This is why under my leadership City of Doncaster Council is throwing the kitchen sink at trying to save our airport, the best airport in the country, with considerable untapped potential.
“I am resolute in my determination to deliver for the residents and businesses of Doncaster who agree with me that we need an airport for the benefit of the City, South Yorkshire region and beyond.”