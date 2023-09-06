City of Doncaster Council to hold special Cabinet meeting on the future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA)

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

She told the Free Press: “Later this month I will be bringing a report to Cabinet as an update on our efforts to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA).

“This extraordinary Cabinet meeting will take place on 20th September where I will be update on the range of work that has been taking place on the programme to save the airport and our next steps – South Yorkshire Airport City (SYAC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“DSA has the potential to be a key economic driver for Doncaster, South Yorkshire and the North! This is why under my leadership City of Doncaster Council is throwing the kitchen sink at trying to save our airport, the best airport in the country, with considerable untapped potential.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor Ros Jones will reveal plans for Doncaster Sheffield Airport

“I am resolute in my determination to deliver for the residents and businesses of Doncaster who agree with me that we need an airport for the benefit of the City, South Yorkshire region and beyond.”