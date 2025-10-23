City businesses and MP discuss priorities for Doncaster at Chamber event

Local businesses, a city MP and Doncaster Chamber officials have come together to discuss their priorities for the city at a round table event.

Last Friday, Doncaster Chamber hosted the discussion with Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme Labour MP Lee Pitcher MP, bringing together local businesses and stakeholders to share their views on the upcoming Chancellor’s Budget, challenges facing SMEs, and opportunities for the regional economy.

The discussion comes in the wake of the latest Quarterly Economic Survey (QES), which found that confidence in turnover and profitability improved for the second successive quarter, but remained lower than a year ago.

Half of businesses reported being more concerned about corporate taxation than three months ago, and more than two-fifths were increasingly concerned about inflation.

Doncaster MP Lee Pitcher met with local businesses at the Chamber event.

Price pressures eased slightly for most overheads but remained high for labour costs, with almost two-thirds of businesses under pressure to raise prices due to higher salaries and pay settlements. Investment intentions were mixed: intentions for plant and machinery remained weak, but investment in training was at its strongest for the past year, though slightly below long-term averages.

The roundtable discussion highlighted a range of pressing issues, including skills and employment, transport, industrial action, and city centre regeneration.

Businesses called for greater representation in government financial plans, reform of business rates, and practical incentives to encourage more people into work, including schemes to support young people not in education, employment, or training (NEETs).

Participants highlighted skills gaps in construction and manufacturing and stressed the importance of flexible, responsive training solutions to strengthen the local workforce. Transport access for young people was also a concern, particularly in light of recent proposals for graduated driving licences, which businesses felt could disrupt recruitment and logistics.

Industrial action and trade union recognition were debated, with many HR professionals emphasising their role as responsible and ethical employers in order to attract and retain talent, noting that new legislation may disproportionately affect SMEs.

Education and workforce development were central themes. Attendees from the education sector raised concerns about the new Ofsted framework, introduced in response to the Ruth Perry tragedy, and the challenges it poses for schools. Special Educational Needs and Disabilities provision and Education, Health and Care Plans were discussed, with businesses advocating for a system focused on meaningful outcomes for young people, including employment opportunities.

Regulation and devolution were also considered. Businesses described waste packaging rules as effectively a new tax on operations and called for policy simplification. They highlighted duplication across local authorities and urged greater coordination at the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority level to maximise impact.

Despite the challenges, the roundtable concluded on a note of shared purpose.

Businesses reaffirmed their commitment to their communities, workforce, and regional economy, while calling for clarity, simplification, and long-term confidence in government policy.

Dan Fell, Chief Executive of Doncaster Chamber, said: “These discussions are vital to ensure that the voices of local businesses are heard. Our members want clarity and practical solutions to the challenges they face – from skills gaps and transport access to the pressures of regulation. We’re committed to working with government and partners to create an environment where Doncaster businesses can thrive.”

Lee Pitcher MP added: “Thanks to Doncaster Chamber of Commerce for organising the MP Roundtable with local constituency businesses. It’s a great opportunity to discuss all those things that are front of mind for my local SMEs, and to understand where I can help through working with Government.

"Thank you to everyone who signed up, attended, and participated in the discussion.”

Doncaster Chamber will continue to provide a platform for local businesses to engage with policymakers, ensuring that government decisions reflect the realities of the regional business community.