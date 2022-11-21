The leading retail outlet has transformed into a winter wonderland displaying a wide range of Christmas decorations, sparkly lights and special installations across the centre.

And Christmas wouldn’t be the same without a visit from Santa who is back in his homely grotto in an eye-catching log cabin located near Etto Caffe, creating an ideal ‘Father Christmas’ photo opportunity for all young visitors. The Santa’s Grotto is free with no booking required but a £2 donation is being recommended which will go towards Lakeside Village’s Charity of the Year, Doncaster Mind. Each child will also receive a small gift.

The grotto will be open from Saturday 3 December from 11am until 4pm, with full details on the Lakeside Village website.

Lakeside Village at Christmas

A special post box will also be onsite allowing children to post their must-have Christmas lists straight to the North Pole.

There will also be a host of music performances throughout the period as well as the popular Artisan and Craft Fayre which is being held on Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th December. And of course, plenty of time for Christmas shopping with Lakeside Village’s extended opening hours which can be found here: https://lakeside-village.co.uk/opening-hours/.

Di Mellis, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: "We are so excited to be launching our Christmas activities and can’t wait to see as many people as possible come along to join in the fun!

“We really do have something for everyone at Lakeside Village this season and it’s the perfect place to get into the Christmas spirit. Not only can you find your ideal Christmas gifts and treats, but you can stroll along the mall taking in all the smells and sights of this time of year, enjoy music and activities with friends and family and relax with classic festive refreshments in our cafes.

“Our festive Artisan Food and Craft Fayre on 3 and 4 December is a new addition to the centre and also one not to be missed so do come and join us, you won’t be disappointed!”