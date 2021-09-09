Christmas comes early for Doncaster photographer creating festive family shots to treasure

Award winning Kelly Shaw has transformed her studio into a festive themed wonderland ready to welcome families to capture priceless Christmas photographs of their little ones.

She is offering a brand new magical Nutcracker themed setting, Christmas fireplace or peppermint tent theme along with stunning festive outfits to create the perfect festive snaps ideal for Christmas cards, presents for loved ones or simply to hang in your own home.

Kelly said: "Christmas is such a magical time of year for children and, because my festive mini sessions couldn’t go ahead last year at the usual time, I’m making them even more special this year with a Nutcracker theme.

Primrose, aged 4

"Children will be able to get into the Christmas spirit by dressing up in their choice of beautiful clothes which I provide and really getting into character. I’m so happy to be able to offer this experience to my clients this year."

Kelly who specialises in newborn photography was eager to get back behind the camera after lockdown put the brakes on her booming business.

She said: "Although I made the most of lockdown by working on a new website, being behind the camera and photographing children is what I do best. I’m so excited!.

"I am delighted at the response this year for the Christmas Mini Sessions."

Matilda, aged 5, and Sidney, 1

Former childminder Kelly who moved from Michigan to Doncaster more than a decade ago combines her loves of working with families with her passion for taking pictures and creating lasting memories from her home studio in Lindholme.

Through her business - Kelly Shaw Photography – Kelly has become one of the leading photographers in the borough specialising in newborn photography, maternity shoots, family and children portraits and cake smashes.

The Christmas Mini Session prices start at £145. A non-refundable deposit of £45 is required to secure your session.

Your session time allocated is 30 minutes. Please arrive in time to prevent delays to other clients.

Kelly Shaw's grandchildren Marnie, 5, and Hugo 4

Kelly will be using Express Commercials, Unit 1b Aviator Court, DN9 3RH for the shoots whilst her home studio gets a revamp.

Sessions are for children that can sit up unaided and older. Sessions are limited, so book early to avoid disappointment.

Contact [email protected] or call 07786 4234152, 01302 351206 or visit https://kellyshawphotography.com/ to find out more or to book.

William aged 11