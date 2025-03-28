Chelsea FC boss eyeing bid to take over Doncaster Free Press publisher National World

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chelsea football club boss Todd Boehly is considering a bid to buy Doncaster Free Press publisher National World, according to reports.

It comes amid reports the US businessman is seeking to buy The Telegraph newspaper business and would merge it with National World.

Mr Boehly’s investment firm, Eldridge Media Holdings, has expressed interest in acquiring National World, which also publishes The Scotsman, Yorkshire Post and dozens of other newspapers across the country.

It comes just a week after National World shareholders approved a £65.1 million acquisition bid by major shareholder Media Concierge.

National World confirmed on Friday that it had received notification from Eldridge that it is "considering making a proposal" for the entire company.

However, the company – founded by former Mirror Group boss David Montgomery – stressed there is still no certainty that a formal offer will be made.

Abu-Dhabi-based RedBird IMI has been trying to sell the Telegraph Media Group business after its original takeover of the firm was blocked by UK legislators.

RedBird IMI took control of the media business when it was put on the market in 2023 in order to help previous owners, the Barclay family, repay heavy debts to lenders at Lloyds bank.

The deal drew fierce criticism over free speech concerns before it was ultimately blocked by the Government earlier this year, resulting in the sale process.

Boehly took over the London based Premier League football giants in May 2022 after former owner, Russian business mogul Roman Abramovich was forced to sell the club following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.