Chelsea FC boss backs out of bid to take over Doncaster Free Press publisher National World

Chelsea football club boss Todd Boehly has backed out of a bid to buy Doncaster Free Press publisher National World.

National World had previously agreed the terms of a £65m takeover by Irish-based marketing and publishing business Media Concierge, which was given the go-ahead by Irish regulators last month.

But the deal stalled after National World revealed that Todd Boehly-owned Eldridge Media Holdings was considering making an offer for the company.

However the Media Concierge buyout now looks set to proceed after EMH confirmed it would not after all be making an offer.

The firm had expressed interest in acquiring National World, which also publishes The Scotsman, Yorkshire Post and dozens of other newspapers across the country.

Boehly took over the London based Premier League football giants in May 2022 after former owner, Russian business mogul Roman Abramovich was forced to sell the club following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It said in a statement to the Stock Exchange: “Further to the announcement made on 28 March 2025 by National World regarding a possible offer for National World by EMH, EMH confirms that, following careful consideration, it does not intend to make an offer for National World.”

Newspapers belonging to National World, led by David Montgomery, were formerly part of the JPIMedia stable.

Media Concierge, headed by Malcolm Denmark, publishes a number of titles in the Republic of Ireland including the Donegal Democrat and Limerick Leader.

Mr Denmark was one of the original investors in National World and already owned 28pc of its shares prior to the takeover.