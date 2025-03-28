Cheese store in Doncaster's Frenchgate announces closure with "heavy heart"
The Chuckling Cheese Company, which first opened its doors in 2018, will close next month.
In an announcement, bosses said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our Doncaster and Middlesbrough stores.
"After careful consideration, we have decided to close our doors due to a significant loss of footfall within both centres, alongside rising costs.
“Both stores will be open until 12 April 2025.
“We would like to thank all of our customers for their support over the previous years.”
In response to customers, a spokesperson added: “Thank you all for your lovely comments. We will still be available to shop online
"We also have our MetroCentre and Skegness stores too.”
The firm, which sells a wide range of cheeses, chutneys, baked goods as well as drinks and cakes first came to Doncaster seven years ago.
The company was founded in 2012 and boasted of selling more than 30 different cheeses.
It is the latest in a series of blows for Doncaster’s shopping scene.
Earlier this month, High Street giant WHSmith confirmed its long-standing city store will close in May.
Debenhams closed its branch in the Frenchgate centre, while big name retailers such as Woolworths and British Home Stores have also dispappeared in recent years.
Wilko also closed after the chain collapsed and Marks and Spencer is to close its city centre store to move to an out of town retail park this summer.
