The Bluebell Inn in Wath upon Dearne town is due to receive a new look and menu, with the pub undergoing an £80k investment.

The inn, which will be closed between April 11-24, has a family-friendly feel with an outdoor children’s area and well-lit patio area. The pub is ideally situated for a drink and a meal before or after a walk at the nearby Manvers Lake or RSPB Dearne Valley.

During the closure, the venue will receive a pool table, dart board, a full interior update and a brand new menu.

The new look bar area

The new menu will include pub favourites such as steak and ale pie served with chips, garden peas and gravy for £11.75. Plus loaded fries with spicy pulled pork, nacho cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, crispy onions and chopped chives for £8.75. Classic lagers on draught, cask ales and a variety of cocktails and G&Ts will also be available. The pub will also offer a traditional Sunday roast each week, all served with fluffy mashed potato, roast potatoes, seasonal veggies, home-made Yorkshire pudding, stuffing and gravy.

The Bluebell Inn’s large beer garden allows guests to drink and dine alfresco and is well suited for events. The pub is also dog friendly. The new look is set to elevate the pub’s interiors to suit all occasions, from ‘casual lunches to special celebrations’.

With over 1,600 pubs and bars across England, Scotland and Wales, Marston’s sites range from their traditional local pubs and family-friendly pubs to their sites with a focus on a ‘warm, timeless country pub atmosphere’.

Shane Davidson, General Manager of the Bluebell Inn, said, “We are so excited to announce that the Bluebell Inn will be receiving a refresh. We have invested over £80k into breathing new life into the Bluebell Inn. Our pub is also the perfect location for a pit-stop on a walk around the Manvers Lake. We can’t wait to welcome back regulars and new customers to our site!”

The new look comes soon

The Bluebell Inn closes for refurbishment on Monday 11th April and will reopen on Monday 24th April.

More information on the Bluebell Inn can be found via their Facebook and Website.