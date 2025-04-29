Chamber congratulates Doncaster Rovers on promotion to League One and highlights citywide opportunities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Chamber extends its heartfelt congratulations ​to Doncaster Rovers for their phenomenal achievement in securing promotion to EFL League One.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This accomplishment is not just a milestone for the football club; it signifies a major moment for the entire city. The promotion enhances Doncaster's national profile, leading to opportunities for economic growth, increased tourism, and heightened civic pride.

It is a testament to the hard work, resilience, and unwavering spirit of everyone connected to Doncaster Rovers — from the players and coaching staff to the fans who have supported them throughout the journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabian Braithwaite, President of Doncaster Chamber, stated: "We are absolutely thrilled to see Doncaster Rovers promoted to League One. Their success embodies the ambition, determination, and community spirit that define Doncaster. This is a proud moment for our city, and the positive impact will extend far beyond the football pitch."

Promotion for Doncaster Rovers.

The Chamber anticipates a beneficial ripple effect across the local economy, with matchday tourism, increased media coverage, and new business partnerships boosting Doncaster’s visibility. Local businesses, particularly those in hospitality, retail, and leisure, are expected to see a surge in customer numbers as more visitors come to Doncaster to watch matches and explore the area.

Fabian continued: "Promotion means greater footfall for our shops, restaurants, hotels, and entertainment venues. It means more visitors discovering what Doncaster has to offer, and more opportunities for our local businesses to grow and thrive.”

He added: “At Doncaster Chamber, we are committed to working with partners across the city to maximise the opportunities this success brings. We look forward to supporting our businesses in capitalising on this momentum, as we continue to build a stronger, more prosperous Doncaster.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the immediate economic benefits, the Chamber sees Doncaster Rovers’ success as a springboard for fostering greater community pride and cohesion. Sporting achievements of this magnitude inspire young people, create a shared sense of purpose, and showcase the vitality and potential of the region on a national stage.

Jade Dyer, Chief Operating Officer at Doncaster Chamber, added: "A massive congratulations to the team and everyone involved! We look forward to collaborating with Club Doncaster in the coming year, particularly anticipating exciting new partnership news to be announced soon!"

Gavin Baldwin, Chief Executive of Doncaster Rovers said: “Promotion is not only great for the club but great for the city as a whole, the outgoing of pride that everyone has in our team has been apparent over the past 48 hours with the volume of messages we’ve had from supporters, residents and businesses.

"The promotion will provide greater regional and national exposure for those businesses who associate with the club, whilst we expect our attendances to grow next season with both home and visiting supporters, providing a great boost to the local economy. We look forward to helping businesses throughout Doncaster benefit on the back of this achievement through our 100Club and with the support of Doncaster Chamber.”

The Chamber looks forward to building on this success and ensuring that Doncaster’s rise continues — both on and off the pitch.