Cast theatre wants to become plastic-free

The Cast theatre is known for its cultural role in Doncaster but it has recently decided to make a difference in the green community.

Six months ago bosses at the venue set up The Green Team in hopes of introducing new initiatives to make Cast greener and lessen its environmental impact.

Andy Scott, duty manager of Cast and chairman of The Green Team said: “Our aim is to be at the front of the movement.

Andy and Paige in the Cast Theatre.

“We want to eventually become plastic-free.”

They’re putting plans into place to make this become a reality - staff use reusable coffee cups and there is a free water spout on the end of the bar to refill bottles.

Andy added: “One of the biggest things we’ve done is getting rid of our single-use plastics - we could have 620 audience members on a night and they can get through a lot of drinks.”

They now use reusable polycarbonate cups which are washable and feel just like regular plastic but don’t end up in landfills.

“It can be simple things that make a difference.”

“For example our new light policy - there are so many lights in the theatre but a lot of spaces can be put into darkness when they’re not being used.

The theatre has many more plans for the future including building an urban garden on the roof with a possible beehive.

Andy said: “I’ve always been concerned with the environment and done little things at home.

“But it’s become clear in the recent past that doing a little isn’t enough anymore.

“So I hope the changes that we are making at Cast make a difference and improve my own environmental footprint.”

Paige Williams is the assistant catering manager and is passionate about Cast becoming greener.

She said: “We’re looking to work with Re-food so that our food waste is turned into renewable energy rather than taking up space in a landfill.

“We save our coffee grounds because they’re good for gardening - a lot of staff take them home.

“I take bags around to an allotment in Armthorpe and they’re always grateful for it.

“We’ve swapped all our straws to paper instead of plastic.

“We don’t have plastic straws for drinks anymore we now have wooden ones.

“Were also looking to switch our take away cups to compostable ones

Paige like many members of staff at Cast is taking this green ethos home with her.

She said: “It’s something I care about outside of work.