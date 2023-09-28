Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cast is a creative hub that offers activities and opportunities for the immediate community, and welcomes artists and productions from across the country to perform.

The donation to Cast will go towards a new infrared hearing system that aids in audio-described performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Harris is an Amazon employee at Amazon in Doncaster. Speaking on the donation, he said: “Cast does brilliant work supporting individuals in our community who want to get into the creative industry, particularly those with additional needs. I am so pleased Amazon can support the charity in this way.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cast in Doncaster.

Siobhan Halpin, Cast’s Fundraising Manager, added: “We would like to say a big thank you to the Amazon team for this donation, which will help to fund the installation of our new infrared hearing system. The system will provide essential support for hearing impaired individuals and we really appreciate the support from Amazon with this donation.”

The donation to Cast was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK.