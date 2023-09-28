News you can trust since 1925
Cast charity supported by Amazon Doncaster to the tune of £8,500

A Doncaster theatre charity has received an £8,500 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre on Doncaster iPort.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 12:10 BST
Cast is a creative hub that offers activities and opportunities for the immediate community, and welcomes artists and productions from across the country to perform.

The donation to Cast will go towards a new infrared hearing system that aids in audio-described performances.

Josh Harris is an Amazon employee at Amazon in Doncaster. Speaking on the donation, he said: “Cast does brilliant work supporting individuals in our community who want to get into the creative industry, particularly those with additional needs. I am so pleased Amazon can support the charity in this way.”

Cast in Doncaster.Cast in Doncaster.
Siobhan Halpin, Cast’s Fundraising Manager, added: “We would like to say a big thank you to the Amazon team for this donation, which will help to fund the installation of our new infrared hearing system. The system will provide essential support for hearing impaired individuals and we really appreciate the support from Amazon with this donation.”

The donation to Cast was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK.

Amazon is providing disadvantaged students with online STEM courses as well as teaming up with charity partner Magic Breakfast and delivering more than six million healthy breakfasts to families across England.

