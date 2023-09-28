Cast charity supported by Amazon Doncaster to the tune of £8,500
Cast is a creative hub that offers activities and opportunities for the immediate community, and welcomes artists and productions from across the country to perform.
The donation to Cast will go towards a new infrared hearing system that aids in audio-described performances.
Josh Harris is an Amazon employee at Amazon in Doncaster. Speaking on the donation, he said: “Cast does brilliant work supporting individuals in our community who want to get into the creative industry, particularly those with additional needs. I am so pleased Amazon can support the charity in this way.”
Siobhan Halpin, Cast’s Fundraising Manager, added: “We would like to say a big thank you to the Amazon team for this donation, which will help to fund the installation of our new infrared hearing system. The system will provide essential support for hearing impaired individuals and we really appreciate the support from Amazon with this donation.”