Casa by Moda set to revolutionise renting for Doncaster family homes market after buying 100 homes.

Casa by Moda, the family homes division of rental developer and operator Moda Group, has completed the acquisition of 100 high-quality homes for rent in Doncaster from Albemarle Homes, as part of a wider mixed-residential masterplan.

Prioritising service, technology, wellbeing and sustainability, the neighbourhood known as ‘Casa at Westmoor Grange’ will have homes ranging from two to four-bedrooms. The family rental housing model differs to the traditional private landlord model and offers an alternative to home ownership, as it provides residents with long-term security, and offers them a range of lifestyle and wellbeing benefits not found elsewhere in the suburban housing market.

Casa will offer its Westmoor Grange residents high-quality rental homes that are pet-friendly and deposit-free as standard. They are also packed full of highly responsive home technology - including Utopi’s smart home sensors, which allow residents to control and monitor their living environment from room temperature, to air quality, to light pollution. The homes also benefit from additional sustainable elements, with solar PV panels and EV charging points available for the homes.

Residents can also gain exclusive access to the MyCasa app, allowing them to contact customer service and report maintenance requests 24/7, along with easily joining inclusive resident events, and booking local services from dog walkers to gardeners to window cleaners.

Casa neighbourhoods are designed to help foster a thriving community for the long-term - something not previously seen in the private rented sector. Leases are available up to three years at a time, providing residents with safety, security and peace of mind for the long-term. The first phase of Casa’s maiden neighbourhood in Glasgow, Casa, Vista Park, is already fully let.

Casa at Westmoor Grange is located on the outskirts of one of the most desirable suburbs in the city, Armthorpe, where residents can benefit from excellent commuter links to the M18, and central Doncaster is just a 10-minute drive away. Casa at Westmoor Grange is also close to local facilities including Armthorpe Leisure Centre, Doncaster Racecourse and Doncaster Golf Range.

Sarah Nelson, Director of Operations at Casa by Moda, said: “Casa at Westmoor Grange is our second neighbourhood in Yorkshire and will deliver the same high standard of renting as our previous neighbourhood at Casa, Abbey Court in Leeds - not only in terms of quality, but also being able to offer residents leases of up to three years, something unheard of in the traditional rental market. During the current period of economic uncertainty, we believe it’s important to be able to provide our residents a security of tenancy that can only come from our long-term approach.

“With demand for rental accommodation remaining high, our approach as a long-term owner and operator is to create not only high quality, sustainable homes, but new communities that go beyond bricks and mortar by actively supporting the wellbeing of our residents.

“As they join the existing Westmoor Grange community, we look forward to welcoming the very first Casa residents to the neighbourhood in the Summer.”

Casa by Moda are working with Albemarle Homes, a leading family-run housing developer to deliver the homes.

Darryl Barker, Managing Director at Albemarle Homes, said: “Our ethos, and the reason Albemarle Homes was established, is to provide quality built properties that become a home from the very start. Our Albemarle Standard is what sets us apart and we’re pleased that Casa by Moda has identified this and made the decision to incorporate a number of our Westmoor Grange homes into its unique private rented portfolio.”

“We feel it is important that consumers are given a range of options to meet their own individual circumstances and support this alternative choice.”

Ahead of welcoming its first residents later this summer, pre-registrations of interest for homes in Casa at Westmoor Grange can be made via the Casa by Moda website.