Calling Doncaster businesses keen to learn about sustainability

Calling all Doncaster Chamber of Commerce members! Unlock a special discounted rate of £225 for our popular one-day course, “An Introduction to Sustainability, Carbon Footprint Calculation & Carbon Mitigation Strategies.” [Non Chamber Member rate is £299]

Join us on Thursday, 30 January at the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust Potteric Carr Visitor Centre, Doncaster (9.30am–5pm) to discover how to measure and reduce your carbon footprint, save costs through efficiency gains, and strengthen your competitive edge

No prior knowledge necessary—just bring your enthusiasm! You’ll receive an accredited certificate, plus refreshments and a light lunch are included.

Reserve your place now at [email protected] and get ready to lead the way in sustainable business practices.