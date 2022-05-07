Business school set up to help Doncaster firms tackle cost of living crisis

From May 9 to 20, anyone from across Yorkshire will be able to attend the Rebel Business School, either online or in person at Doncaster's Savoy Cinema complex in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

The free course is aimed at everyone, from those with no cash or business experience to fledgling start-ups that need guidance to keep on track.

Rebel Business School has been to Doncaster several times before and typically attracts between 100-200 people. Some who attend are unemployed, on low incomes or learning English as a second language, others already have businesses but need some inspiration or advice.

Simon Paine of the Rebel Business School.

Simon Paine, co-founder of Rebel Business School, says the cost of living crisis means many people in Doncaster need to find new ways to make money.

“Fuel and energy prices are up and times are tough for a lot of folks in Doncaster and Yorkshire. But, having been to Doncaster a few times before, I know there’s some truth to ‘Yorkshire grit’ and, together, we’ll find a way through this,” he says.

“People really don’t need to come to us with anything more than the desire to learn and to change things.

“Our message is simple. You don’t need money, an expensive education or a big plan to start a business, you just need to find something you love and a bit of help to get it going.”

In April 2021, Rebel Business School won a Queen’s Award for Promoting Opportunity for its attendees. Rebel's events are led by successful entrepreneurs who share, first-hand, their experiences of running businesses.

“We’ve worked with many people, teaching them sales, marketing, budgeting and more. But the big thing everyone refers to in the feedback is confidence,” he added.

The Doncaster Rebel Business School is available free of charge to participants, through sponsorship and funding from Doncaster Council, Business Doncaster, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), Innovate Doncaster and the UK Community Renewal Fund.