The BHF raises money to research cures and treatments for heart and circulatory diseases.

The donation from Amazon will be used towards funding further research and initiatives that will help save lives.

Gill Fedorov, Site Leader at Amazon in Doncaster iPort, said: “The BHF does incredible work for people in our community and around the UK, and we’re pleased to support them with this donation.”

Staff celebrating the windfall

Gerald Bergin, the Amazon employee who nominated the charity for support, added: “I’m pleased the BHF is being recognised with this donation from Amazon.”

Caroline Carmichael, from the British Heart Foundation, said: “We would like to thank the Amazon team in Doncaster for its support and donation. The money will help the BHF continue to fund vital research into heart and circulatory diseases.”

