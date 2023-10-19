Established fashion and surfwear brand Saltrock, is looking to increase its reach to surf and outdoor enthusiasts living in Yorkshire and the Humber region of England, with the addition of a new store in Doncaster.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the latest successful openings across the UK, Saltrock’s next store launch in Doncaster is due to open its doors on the 4th of November. The new store is located at Unit 50, Lakeside Village Outlet, White Rose Way, Doncaster DN4 5PJ.

Since its inception in 1988, Saltrock has embarked on an extraordinary journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two brothers, united by their deep love for surfing, set out to create what would eventually become an iconic brand. With a loyal following of both surfers and fashion enthusiasts, Saltrock has established itself as a beloved and reputable name in the surf scene of Devon and Cornwall.

The new store is due to open next month.

The brand is committed to providing high-quality apparel inspired by surfing culture, while also fostering a strong sense of community. Saltrock is making waves in South Yorkshire, establishing its signature style of devon and cornish coastal living in the stunning environment only a stone's throw away from the Peak District National Park

With over 66 stores nationwide, the opening of this new store in Doncaster is a testament to Saltrock's continuous growth and commitment to providing customers all across England even those not by the coast with comfortable, high-quality clothing that embodies the outdoor and coastal living spirit of Britain.

Louise Rees, Head of Retail & Wholesale at Saltrock has shared her thoughts on the latest store opening: “The new opening will boost Saltrock's presence in Yorkshire, our new store really showcases our amazing products, and we know our Doncaster customers will love them. We look forward to welcoming everyone through our doors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saltrock's new Doncaster store will offer a wide range of its surf-inspired clothing, accessories, and outerwear. The collection of clothing in-store will offer options for men, women, and children, catering to the entire family's needs, ensuring they're prepared for all kinds of adventures whether being the Peak District or further afield.