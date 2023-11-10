News you can trust since 1925
Brand new Kashmiri and Pakistani restaurant opening at the site of former Aagrah in Doncaster

A brand new Kashmiri and Pakistani restaurant is opening at the site of former Aagrah in Doncaster this month.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 10th Nov 2023, 12:57 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 12:57 GMT
Jumaira will launch on Monday November 20 on Great North Road.

A spokesman said: “Dive into the rich tapestry of Kashmiri and Pakistani culinary traditions at Jumaira. Our commitment to authenticity and passion for quality ensures every meal is a delightful experience, a narrative of regions steeped in history and flavor.

“We pride ourselves on staying true to age-old recipes, handed down through generations, bringing you the heart and soul of our ancestral cuisines.

Sample the delights of Kashmiri and Pakistani cuisine.Sample the delights of Kashmiri and Pakistani cuisine.
“Our dishes come to life with the freshest ingredients sourced locally, ensuring quality and a burst of flavor in every bite."

They added: “Our kitchen is helmed by chefs with years of experience.

“While we're new to the scene, our goal is to achieve culinary excellence and make Jumaira a household name in Doncaster.”

The restaurant will be open seven days a week 5pm and 11pm.

Email [email protected] or telephone 01302 728888.

