Brand new Kashmiri and Pakistani restaurant opening at the site of former Aagrah in Doncaster

A brand new Kashmiri and Pakistani restaurant is opening at the site of former Aagrah in Doncaster this month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jumaira will launch on Monday November 20 on Great North Road.

A spokesman said: “Dive into the rich tapestry of Kashmiri and Pakistani culinary traditions at Jumaira. Our commitment to authenticity and passion for quality ensures every meal is a delightful experience, a narrative of regions steeped in history and flavor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We pride ourselves on staying true to age-old recipes, handed down through generations, bringing you the heart and soul of our ancestral cuisines.

Sample the delights of Kashmiri and Pakistani cuisine.

“Our dishes come to life with the freshest ingredients sourced locally, ensuring quality and a burst of flavor in every bite."

They added: “Our kitchen is helmed by chefs with years of experience.

“While we're new to the scene, our goal is to achieve culinary excellence and make Jumaira a household name in Doncaster.”