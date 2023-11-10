Brand new Kashmiri and Pakistani restaurant opening at the site of former Aagrah in Doncaster
Jumaira will launch on Monday November 20 on Great North Road.
A spokesman said: “Dive into the rich tapestry of Kashmiri and Pakistani culinary traditions at Jumaira. Our commitment to authenticity and passion for quality ensures every meal is a delightful experience, a narrative of regions steeped in history and flavor.
“We pride ourselves on staying true to age-old recipes, handed down through generations, bringing you the heart and soul of our ancestral cuisines.
“Our dishes come to life with the freshest ingredients sourced locally, ensuring quality and a burst of flavor in every bite."
They added: “Our kitchen is helmed by chefs with years of experience.
“While we're new to the scene, our goal is to achieve culinary excellence and make Jumaira a household name in Doncaster.”
The restaurant will be open seven days a week 5pm and 11pm.
Email [email protected] or telephone 01302 728888.