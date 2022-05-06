Brand new dementia care home opens its doors to residents in Doncaster

The Runwood Homes Group has opened Ivy Court, a premium care home, offering quality residential and dementia care.

A spokesman said: “Runwood are continually investing in their existing portfolio, finding new opportunities to provide quality care and a supportive environment for older people in a variety of different locations and communities across England.

"Ivy Court is the most recent development in the Runwood Homes’ portfolio to achieve this, and is set to offer exceptional services, quality care and a lifestyle rich with new opportunities for seniors in the Doncaster area.

Ivy Court has opened its doors in Doncaster.

The care home is set over two floors and features include a hairdressing salon, bar area, cinema room and 70 exquisitely furnished bedrooms. These amenities, along with luxury designs, provides residents with a comfortable and welcoming environment in which to live.

Sam Sanders, Procurement Manager at Runwood Homes, spearheaded the design process of Ivy Court and utilised his experience in interior design of care homes to produce a beautiful home that simultaneously considers the requirements needed to deliver quality care.

He said: “With a large and successful portfolio of homes, we were able to use the experience and expertise of the team to create a luxury yet practical and purpose-built home.

"Our experience has allowed us to create a safe living environment for older people. Partnering with the best suppliers and manufacturers in the sector supported us in producing a beautiful home, with top of the range designs and interiors.

"All of this has been chosen to maintain not only the highest levels of luxury and comfort, but also with resident’s needs front of mind, so as to provide the quality and high standard of care we pride ourselves on.”

Kathleen George, Home Manager said: “I am thrilled to open Ivy Court to the community. I have over 30 years of experience in residential care and dementia care and have been a Runwood Homes Registered Manager for over 5 years.