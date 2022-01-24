The retailer will officially open its new store based on the site of the former The Acorn pub in Hatfield Lane on Friday, February 4.

The community food store will offer shoppers an expansive range of products and features are set to include self-service checkouts, an extensive food to go section including hot food, Costa Coffee and Tango Ice Blast machines, a customer car park, customer toilets and a lifesaving defibrillator and free bicycle repair station for the local Armthorpe community.

It will also include a food bank collection point supporting Doncaster Food Bank as it continues to manage the increased demand caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Armthorpe Central England Co-op Store Manager Lyn Hunter said: “Our brand new store in Armthorpe is close to being ready to launch offering a bright, modern shopping experience for the local community, with a host of exciting features and product ranges.

“We can’t wait to open the doors and to be part of this great community in Armthorpe and keep them stocked with vital food and essentials in these uncertain times.”

The Hatfield Lane food store will be open from 7am to 10pm, Monday to Sunday.