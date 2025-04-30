B&M to open new discount store in Doncaster which will create 20 new jobs.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a welcome boost to the local economy, B&M are thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new store in Doncaster.

The launch of the store in New Rossington will create 20 new jobs for local people.

The discount retailer has taken possession of a former Co-op store which provides a space of 6,595sqft which has undergone a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme before officially opening its doors at 8am on Friday, May 2.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, drink, and pet food.

There will also be a fantastic selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts, and plenty more to explore.

The store manager from B&M said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.”

The colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community and they chose the team from Doncaster Foodbank to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

The store manager also commented: “Doncaster Foodbank really stood out for us, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done. We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.”

*Doncaster Foodbank works to help local people in crisis. They don’t think anyone in the community should have to face going hungry so provide three days nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred in crisis. Doncaster Foodbank have supplied 8,485 three-day emergency food supplies to people in crisis in the last year and rely on the support of the local community for food donations, volunteering and finances.