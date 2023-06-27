News you can trust since 1925
Blood cancer charity boosted by donation from Amazon in Doncaster

Blood Cancer UK has received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre on Doncaster’s iPort.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 27th Jun 2023, 13:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 13:52 BST

Blood Cancer UK is dedicated to beating blood cancer by funding research and supporting people living with the illness. The charity has a dedicated group of staff and volunteers working in Doncaster and across Yorkshire.

Speaking on the donation, Gill Fedorov, General Manager at Amazon of the fulfilment centre on Doncaster’s iPort, said: “Blood Cancer UK provides fantastic support for those affected by and living with blood cancer.!

And added: “I’m pleased we could lend a helping hand to the staff and volunteers with this donation.”

Blood Cancer UK has received £1,000Blood Cancer UK has received £1,000
Stacey Smalley from Blood Cancer UK, said: “On behalf of everyone at Blood Cancer UK, I would like to thank Gill and the team at Amazon in Doncaster for recognising our work.

Each donation received helps us continue to provide support and services to those who need us.”

The donation to Blood Cancer UK was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK.

Amazon is providing disadvantaged students with online STEM courses as well as teaming up with charity partner Magic Breakfast and delivering more than six million healthy breakfasts to families in England.

