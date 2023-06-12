Bin has a silver lining for creative Doncaster florists at this year's Chelsea Flower Show

Rachel Kennedy, Xue Wang and Alasdair Malloch of the city’s Acacia Creative Studio competed in Chelsea 2023 and for the second year running won a Silver Gilt award.

They told the Free Press: “We won silver last year with our tablescape design and we were invited back this year to compete for a medal once again.

"The brief was to create florals from an old bin.

Acacia Creative Studio's Rachel Kennedy and Xue Wang with TV baker Mary Berry

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our design was focusing on the bin having a vital role within a design. We challenged ourselves to weave a 1.2metre tall vase from willow - something we have never done before. And from within that we created this 3m tall floral design.

“We won Silver Gilt this year and have been asked to create another design for Hampton Court Palace.

“We also had Mary Berry and Princess Beatrice discuss our design with us.”

They continued: “For us, floral design is an art and the opportunity to go to RHS Chelsea Flower Show is a huge privilege and gives us a chance to be creative, to showcase our designs but also to push ourselves to try new things... try adding florals to a 3m high design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This year we worked with willow for the first time and created this amazing huge vase.

“We also are very much a community focused business, where we run workshops and support local charities in the community. So this is a win for all those who supported us.”

A spokesman for the Royal Horticultural Society said: "The oversized vase piece boasts a neutral, understated colour scheme and is based around an old metal bin. The bin, once holding rubbish, now plays a vital role as the core of this design made up of over 500 stems.“The hand woven vase mirrors the warm tones, allowing glimpses into the core through natural gaps in the weave. Jute wrapped tubes link the floral element to the willows natural hues below.”

Acacia Creative Studio were sponsored by VD-export who work with growers to provide the freshest of florals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad