Doncaster’s two bids for ‘investment zones’ are among hundreds to have been turned down by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

The investment zone scheme was introduced by former PM Liz Truss and would have allowed for selected areas to bypass regular planning regulations and receive tax breaks for development.

In an attempt to almost entirely reverse the policy, Rishi Sunak’s government have rejected all but a handful of fewer than 20 bids.

The selected bids are believed to be majority university areas.

Rishi Sunak

Doncaster Council had submitted two bids, one for a site north east of Doncaster and one for the city centre itself.

Council bodies estimated that the development of the north east site of 502 hectares would have created 16,000 jobs and 3,350 residential dwellings.

The bid for the city centre would have covered 110 hectares and allowed for regeneration plans to bypass planning regulations.

Countryside charity Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) praised the government’s policy reversal.

Paul Miner, who is the acting director of campaigns and policy, said: “Good riddance to investment zones. We’re delighted the government is reported to have seen sense. Investment zones as planned would have been nothing less than an environmental disaster riding roughshod over local democracy.

“If the rumours are true, it’s another step further from Liz Truss’ disastrous deregulation agenda – but the reality is, we still don’t know what the government plans to do.”

