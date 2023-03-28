News you can trust since 1925
Bawtry pub gets a two out of five food hygiene rating which means some improvements are necessary

A Doncaster pub has been given two out of five food hygiene rating meaning some improvements are necessary.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 28th Mar 2023, 20:22 BST- 1 min read

The Ship on Gainsborough Road, Bawtry, was given the score after assessment on February 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law.

Of Doncaster's 292 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 63% have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.

The rating means some improvements are necessary
