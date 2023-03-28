The Ship on Gainsborough Road, Bawtry, was given the score after assessment on February 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law.

Of Doncaster's 292 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 63% have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.