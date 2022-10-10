Barratt Developments Yorkshire East appoints first female director to its board

Amy Elliott joins the board as the region’s new Commercial Director, which comprises eight board members in total. Amy’s role will cover the growth and development of the business, alongside helping to identify new commercial opportunities.

After leaving school unsure of which career path to take, Amy studied a Higher National Certificate (HNC) qualification in Building Studies at York College, where she was recommended to apply for the Barratt Developments Technical Apprenticeship Programme.

After completing the apprenticeship, Amy went on to climb the career ladder where she fulfilled roles spanning Assistant Quantity Surveyor and rising up the ranks to Commercial Manager, before stepping into her new role as Commercial Director, and the division’s very first female Director, just 17 years later.

Amy Elliott joins the board as the region’s new Commercial Director

Amy said: “I feel very proud to be appointed not only as the new Commercial Director, but also as the first female on the board. I’m looking forward to stepping into my new role, in line with my responsibilities to strengthen the supply chain and work in partnership with our new and existing providers. I have received a huge amount of support from my colleagues, and I’d like to thank everyone who has congratulated me on the position.

"I’m really excited to be joining the board, and hopefully it will inspire other women to consider a career within the construction industry too.”

Daniel Smith, Managing Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “We’re really excited to have Amy join the board of directors at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East as the new Commercial Director. She is a true example of an employee who has developed within the business from the very beginning, and through her unwavered hard work and dedication, she is a real testament to Barratt Developments. I'd like to extend my congratulations to Amy again, and we look forward to working with her closely.”