Banking giant Lloyds confirms closure of Doncaster branch amid raft of UK shutdowns

The firm’s branch in Great North Road, Woodlands will close in September – leaving the group with just two branches in Doncaster.

Lloyds and rival NatWest are both closing branches, although the latter has no plans to shut any of its Doncaster outlets.

At Lloyds Banking Group, affected brands include Halifax, Lloyds Bank and Bank of Scotland.

Lloyds is closing a branch in Doncaster.

While both Natwest and branches of its sister bank Royal Bank of Scotland will shut too.

The closures come as major high street banks opt to transition more of their banking services online.

Banks across the country have scaled back their branch networks with the Covid pandemic seeing more and more people banking from home.

A Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson said: “Our customers are increasingly using digital channels to manage their money – we now have over 20 million regular digital users so it’s important we continue to develop the online services our customers want to use.

"Our branches will continue to be an option for our customers, alongside our telephone services, mobile app and online bank.”

Lloyds had already announced a raft of closures for this year following closures last year.

In January, the banking giant revealed 40 branches would be lost from the UK's high street.

It said it would close 18 Halifax sites and 22 Lloyds branches between April and June this year.