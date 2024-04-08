Bank on wheels to visit Lakeside Village
Barclays will be in their ‘Bank on Wheels’ at the leading shopping outlet on White Rose Way on Tuesday 16 and 30 April, 10am-2pm.
Customers can talk to the team about making a plan for their money, home buying or moving, reducing outgoings, digital banking and staying safe online
They can also ask questions about everyday banking and staff can demonstrate the Barclays app. However, the van does not provide a cash or counter service.
A Lakeside Village spokesman said: “The Barclays Van will be in our layby next to M&S Outlet.
“Providing important services to our customers like banking advice or health services is really important to us.”
People can turn up on the day to access the banking van team, but appointments can also be booked on the following link: https://events.uk.barclays/barclaysvan/
