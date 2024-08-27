Bank of England governor to address Doncaster businesses at exclusive chamber event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Selected Doncaster businesses will soon enjoy an audience with the Bank of England’s most senior leader and decision-maker, at an event organised by the local Chamber of Commerce.

Andrew Bailey, Governor for the Bank, will be visiting the Yorkshire Wildlife Park on Friday October 4 for a dedicated breakfast session with chamber members.

Here, he will address a crowd of over 100 businesspeople — representing companies from across all different sectors and of varying sizes. He will share the ongoing efforts to create monetary stability in our country and manage inflation.

In addition to this, Andrew will also be taking part in an open Q&A session, where he will field questions from some of Doncaster’s brightest entrepreneurs, business leaders and other assorted movers and shakers.

Andrew Bailey, Governor for the Bank of England.

Looking forward to this, Dan Fell, Chief Exec of Doncaster Chamber and facilitator of the upcoming breakfast Q&A, enthused: “It is heartening to see the UK’s central financial institution proactively connecting with firms on the ground like this and outside of the UK’s core cities. SME communities in places in Doncaster form the backbone of the UK’s economy; consequently, it’s vital that they – as representatives of the real economy – be part of the conversation about where our economy is heading next, and that their perspectives are heard by those with the power to enact change.

“Additionally, we are excited to hear from the Governor himself, as he shares his authoritative insights with the room and helps us come to a better understanding of the country’s economic circumstances. The fact that the invitation-only event will follow hot on the heels of an interest rates decision meaning there will, no doubt, be lots to talk about.”

Businesses will certainly be interested in what Andrew has to say, given that he has over 30 years’ worth of experience in monetary policy making and regulatory matters (having previously served as Chief Cashier of the Bank of England, as well as Chief Executive of the Financial Conduct Authority). Now in his current role of Governor, he is committed to making sure that the Bank is a truly accessible institution and that it fulfils its mission of delivering financial stability for the UK.

From the Bank of England Office speaking about the upcoming Chamber event, Alex Gollege BOE Agent states: “this event forms part of BOE Yorkshire Agency regular visit program and I look forward to bringing the Governor to Doncaster and hearing from local business about what is important to them with regard the economy”

The Bank of England breakfast event will take place on Friday October 4 and is being kindly hosted by The Yorkshire Wildlife Park. The exclusive event for Chamber members is by invitation only.

Seguing from discussions about the wider macroeconomic environment to issues much closer to home, Doncaster Chamber is currently running a poll to gauge how strong the local private sector demand is for loans and investment, and to see what more can be done to ensure that these needs are being met. Businesses can share their experiences and insights by taking the Access To Finance Survey here.