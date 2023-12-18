A Doncaster college has scooped two prestigious accolades at the city’s eminent awards ceremony for the second year running.

Harrison College was described as “a true game-changer” for its work making a difference to the lives of its students and engaging with partners to meet both the needs of young people and prospective employers.

Organised by Doncaster Chamber of Commerce, the 25th annual Doncaster Business Awards honours the achievements of exceptional firms and enterprising individuals from across the city.

As Harrison College collected the first of its two highly coveted awards – the Small Business of the Year – the Chamber and sponsor and judge Sheffield Hallam University said: “The judges were convinced that this education provider is a true game-changer, with a fresh approach, strong and passionate leadership, impressive engagement and a genuine desire to make a difference.”

Harrison College principal Gemma Peebles and chief commercial officer Mike Peebles (right) receive the small business of the year award.

The college was also awarded the Partnership of the Year award, which recognises the achievements of organisations that have joined forces to accomplish more than they ever could on their own.

Representatives of sponsor First Bus South Yorkshire said: “This specialist education provider has been able to maintain a remarkable amount of good relationships over the past year, all of which have added clear value to the experience of their students.”

Harrison College was also named as one of the President’s charities of the year and will receive a share of proceeds from a silent auction in the new year.

The college provides education for post-16s with special needs where the focus is on internships, employment and work skills. Young people with autism and other learning

needs are taught and encouraged to succeed and achieve through challenging, future focused education in collaboration with supportive local employers.

Principal Gemma Peebles said: “We are delighted to have been recognised with two awards in the Doncaster Chamber of Commerce Awards for the second year running. It is especially rewarding for our team as we have worked hard to maintain and grow our partnerships for the benefit of our students and continue to build on the education and opportunities we’re able to deliver for them.

“We are always keen to develop new partnerships and are happy to talk to organisations that would like to find out more about Harrison College and our wonderful young people.”