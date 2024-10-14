Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Waste experts in South Yorkshire are delighted to join this year’s national Recycle Week to celebrate the efforts of people in Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham and help save everyday packaging heroes from the rubbish bin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award-winning BDR Waste Partnership based at Manvers is lending its support to the Recycle Week, Rescue Me – Recycle campaign (14 – 20 October) the UK’s biggest celebration of recycling.

The partnership is joining a crusade to save everyday items of packaging from being rubbished. It wants to keep them out of the bin and instead being recycled into something new.

The containers include:

Award-winning waste partnership supporting the Recycle Week, Rescue Me – Recycle campaign.

 Plastic trigger sprays

 Perfume bottles

 Toilet roll tubes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*To find out what can be placed in the recycling bins in your area check your local council website. Waste placed in the correct bin helps to prevent waste contamination, and wasted resources. It also helps the environment.

The latest Recycle Now research shows that while we’re a nation of recyclers - nine out of ten people regularly recycle – nearly eight out of ten of us (79 per cent) put one or more items into the bin that could have been recycled.

Coun Mark Houlbrook, Chair of the Joint Waste Board in South Yorkshire, said: “We are pleased that so many people in our area are already committed to recycling their waste. We want to help everyone maximise their recycling efforts and are delighted support this year’s

Recycle Week campaign.

“Recycling is important as it means valuable materials can be recaptured - recycled - and used again. It reduces the need to extract oil (for plastic) or metal from the Earth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Stephens, Senior Campaign Manager for Recycle Now, said “We are delighted that the BDR Waste Partnership is supporting Recycle Week. Keeping these materials circulating means we can reduce emissions linked with our weekly shop.

"Most people are recycling, and the material we capture has a multitude of uses, so the next step is to ensure everyone captures everything they can.”

If you would like to follow the action on social media and take part in your own rescue missions, please use the hashtag #RescueMeRecycle and #RecycleWeek. Follow on Twitter/X @recycle_now and Instagram @recyclenow_uk for updates on how you can get involved and make an impact this Recycle Week.