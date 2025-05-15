Award-winning Doncaster floral designers to design at the 2025 Chelsea Flower Show for 4th consecutive year

As one of the most celebrated flower shows in the world, the Chelsea Flower Show serves as a global platform for the finest floral artistry, and Acacia Creative Studio is excited to once again contribute their unique and creative vision to this iconic event.

Under the guidance of celebrated designers Rachel Kennedy and Xue Wang, Acacia Creative Studio has become a familiar and highly anticipated name at the show. With an impressive track record of winning RHS Chelsea medals, their designs continue to captivate audiences with their storytelling approach and striking floral arrangements.

“We are honored to return to Chelsea for the fourth year in a row,” said Rachel Kennedy, co-founder of Acacia Creative Studio. “This year, we are creating an ombre of tropical blooms that will capture the imagination and inspire visitors. Our goal is to create something truly unforgettable and continue to push the boundaries of floral design.”

Acacia Creative Studio’s designs have consistently stood out at the Chelsea Flower Show, with previous installations including a stunning 5-meter-long woven rush tunnel filled with British florals and an extraordinary 3-meter-tall oversized vase, both of which left a lasting impression on attendees. The team’s ability to blend sculptural artistry with natural beauty ensures that each installation is both visually striking and thoughtfully executed.

Beyond their artistic vision, Acacia Creative Studio is also deeply committed to sustainable and eco-friendly practices. Incorporating environmentally conscious techniques into every aspect of their designs, the studio strives to create arrangements that not only dazzle but also reflect a respect for the natural world.

“Participating in the Chelsea Flower Show allows us to showcase our dedication to sustainability while sharing our love for floral artistry with a global audience,” added Xue Wang, co-founder. “We are excited to present this year’s installation and continue to inspire others with our eco-friendly designs.”

The 2025 RHS Chelsea Flower Show is set to be another unforgettable celebration of horticultural excellence, and Acacia Creative Studio’s participation will undoubtedly be one of the highlights. Visitors can expect a truly exceptional display that blends creativity, sustainability, and floral beauty.

1 . Contributed With Acacia's attention to detail, this years floral attire promises to be more dramatic than ever! Photo: Submitted Photo Sales