Award winning Doncaster beauty salon owner works her magic on Dancing on Ice stars

Emma Willcock of Renuvo Beauty & Aesthetics started up ten years ago as a home based salon, originally as a hobby alongside her university studies.

She graduated from the University of Birmingham with a 1st in Psychology before going on to become a trainer for global beauty brand HD Brows in 2016.

Prescriber nurse and Emma’s mum Jayne Willcock, both from Doncaster, joined Renuvo Beauty & Aesthetics to become a mother-daughter duo in 2018.

Emma and Jayne before the opening of their Hive business

Their first premises were opened at the Yorkshire Hive at, Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Auckley, January last year.

Emma said: “We are due to open our second premesis within the Yorkshire Hive in the next few months expanding into laser hair removal.”

Among the awards they’ve scooped are Best New Business (gold) and Brow Specialist of the Year (silver) at The British Hair & Beauty Awards 2022, and then at The British Hair & Beauty Talent Awards 2022 winning Aesthetics Therapist of the Year (gold) and Brow Expert of the Year (gold).

Previous awards include the British Hair & Beauty Awards 2020, Brow Specialist of the Year (silver), Self-Employed Individual of the Year (bronze) & 2021 Brow Specialist of the Year (gold).

Dancing on Ice stars

Emma was invited back for a second time to do HD Brows for the stars of Dancing on Ice ahead of the final. She did brows for Jayne Torville (of Torville & Dean), Michelle Heaton (Liberty X).Colin Gratton (pro skater & finalist with partner The Vivienne), Brendyn Hatfield (pro skater), Tippy Packard (pro skater), Vicky Ogden (pro skater), Klabera Komini (pro skater).

Previously she has worked on Vanessa Bauer (pro skater), Lisa George (Coronation Street), Ben Hanlin (magician), Libby Clegg (Paralympic athlete), Jessica Hatfield (pro skater) Mark Henrettt (pro skater), Hamish Gaman (pro skater) & Alex Demetria (pro skater).