News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found

ATTENTION! Veterans can celebrate Armed Forces Day with 50% off in Morrisons Cafes

Morrisons has announced that it is offering those in the armed forces and veterans 50 per cent off in cafés nationwide for Armed Forces Day.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 16:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 16:20 BST

Tomorrow, Saturday June 24, anyone who comes into a Morrisons café dressed in their armed forces uniform or with a valid form of ID or a medal/badge can receive 50 per cent off all hot meals, hot drinks and cakes.

Available for one day only, this heroic deal is to thank the thousands of military personnel who have gone above and beyond for their country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Military personnel can enjoy hot menu favourites including a Roast Beef or Half Roast Chicken Dinner for just £3.74, Fish and Chips for £3.49 or Bangers and Mash for just £2.49.

The offer is available for one day onlyThe offer is available for one day only
The offer is available for one day only
Most Popular

To make the deal even sweeter, those in the forces and veterans can choose from a selection of cakes such as Victoria sponge or Chocolate Fudge cake for just £1.44.

Chris Strong, Morrisons Café Buying Manager, said:: “We’re honoured to be offering those currently serving in the armed forces and veterans 50 per cent off all hot meals, hot drinks and cakes in our cafés as a thank you for all that they have done and continue to do for us all.”

Customers who scan their Morrisons More card at the till will also receive 600 points when spending £6 or more in a Morrisons café.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Morrisons Armed Forces Day deal will be available in all Morrisons cafés on Saturday June 24 and can't be used with any other offer or promotion.

Related topics:MorrisonsVeteransChocolate