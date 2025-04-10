Asian takeaway in Doncaster ciy centre gets a one food hygiene rating meaning major improvement is necessary
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Among these is the Hungry Dragon at 16 Market Place in Doncaster which was given a rating of one following an inspection on March 5.
Inspectors also visited and rate the following:
• Rated 5: BA Diner at Blp House, Sandall Stones Road, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster; rated on April 3
• Rated 4: Balkan Authentic Food 1 at 33 Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated on March 5
• Rated 4: Ben's at 29-31 Market Place, Bawtry, Doncaster; rated on March 5
• Rated 5: Roberts Golden Cod at 21 Church Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on April 4
• Rated 5: Shang Hai at 21a Church Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on April 4
• Rated 5: Tandoori Flame at 58 Brecks Lane, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster; rated on April 4
Ratings
0 – urgent improvement required.
1 – major improvement necessary.
2 – some improvement necessary.
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.
4 – hygiene standards are good.
5 – hygiene standards are very good.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.