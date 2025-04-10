Asian takeaway in Doncaster ciy centre gets a one food hygiene rating meaning major improvement is necessary

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 10th Apr 2025, 11:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An Asian takeaway in Doncaster ciy centre has been given a one food hygiene rating meaning major improvement is necessary.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Among these is the Hungry Dragon at 16 Market Place in Doncaster which was given a rating of one following an inspection on March 5.

Inspectors also visited and rate the following:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Salt and pepper chips.Salt and pepper chips.
Salt and pepper chips.

• Rated 5: BA Diner at Blp House, Sandall Stones Road, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster; rated on April 3

• Rated 4: Balkan Authentic Food 1 at 33 Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated on March 5

• Rated 4: Ben's at 29-31 Market Place, Bawtry, Doncaster; rated on March 5

• Rated 5: Roberts Golden Cod at 21 Church Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on April 4

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Shang Hai at 21a Church Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on April 4

• Rated 5: Tandoori Flame at 58 Brecks Lane, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster; rated on April 4

Ratings

0 – urgent improvement required.

1 – major improvement necessary.

2 – some improvement necessary.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

5 – hygiene standards are very good.

Related topics:DoncasterInspectorsFood Standards Agency

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice