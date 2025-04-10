Asian takeaway in Doncaster ciy centre gets a one food hygiene rating meaning major improvement is necessary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Asian takeaway in Doncaster ciy centre has been given a one food hygiene rating meaning major improvement is necessary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Among these is the Hungry Dragon at 16 Market Place in Doncaster which was given a rating of one following an inspection on March 5.

Inspectors also visited and rate the following:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salt and pepper chips.

• Rated 5: BA Diner at Blp House, Sandall Stones Road, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster; rated on April 3

• Rated 4: Balkan Authentic Food 1 at 33 Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated on March 5

• Rated 4: Ben's at 29-31 Market Place, Bawtry, Doncaster; rated on March 5

• Rated 5: Roberts Golden Cod at 21 Church Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on April 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Shang Hai at 21a Church Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on April 4

• Rated 5: Tandoori Flame at 58 Brecks Lane, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster; rated on April 4

Ratings

0 – urgent improvement required.

1 – major improvement necessary.

2 – some improvement necessary.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

5 – hygiene standards are very good.