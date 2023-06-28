The Painting and Decorating Association (PDA) Apprentice Paperhanger of the Year competition has seen record demand this year, with almost double the usual number of entrants.

So far, 18 apprentices from across the UK have tackled a demanding six-hour challenge designed to test their precision, stamina and skill at Doncaster College and University Centre.

A further 16 apprentices will take on the challenge at Doncaster next month after an extra date was added to the contest to cater for the rise in entries.

Winners in Junior and Senior categories will be announced at the PDA’s national networking event Gala Dinner in October.

PDA Chief Executive, Neil Ogilvie said: “Hanging wallpaper demands careful preparation and intense concentration, combined with precise attention to detail.

“Completing a set design under a significant time pressure is no easy feat, and our Apprentice Paperhanger competition showcases the talent and skills acquired by people starting their careers in colour.

“It is always a pleasure to see the apprentices demonstrate what they have learned, and to judge the competition, which is sponsored by Brewers Decorator Centres.

“We look forward to welcoming apprentices from across the UK to Doncaster in July.”

