Apprentices battle it out at Painters and Decorators Association Grand Final in Doncaster

Doncaster College and University Centre hosted the event, which was introduced to the contest this year due to a record number of entries.

Top scorers at four regional heats held in Accrington, Birmingham, Glasgow and Kent took on a gruelling six-hour challenge designed to test their precision, stamina and skill.

Overall winners and runners-up in Junior and Senior categories will be invited to receive their accolades as part of the PDA Premier Trophy Awards ceremony at Plaisterers’ Hall, London.

The grand final

Andrew Davis of the Association of Painting Craft Teachers (ACPT) judged the finalists’ work alongside PDA Chief Executive, Neil Ogilvie.

Neil said: “The Grand Final event has been a huge success and it has been fantastic to see the level of work produced by these apprentices who are well on their way to a productive career in colour.

“2023 has been a record year for this competition, which has expanded from three regional competition days to four regional heats and a Grand Final this year due to record demand.

“We’d like to thank the team at Doncaster College and University Centre for hosting our first event Grand Final, as well as our sponsors, Crown Paints, CITB, Purdy Professional Painting Tools, Valspar Trade and Ciret UK, without whom we wouldn’t be able to provide this opportunity.

“We will be returning to Doncaster in June and July for our Apprentice Paperhanger of the Year competition, which has also attracted so many entries this year we’ve had to add an extra competition date.”

Glen Galbraith, tutor at Doncaster College and University Hub said: “These competitions are a good learning curve for apprentices and give them the opportunity to put into practice what they’ve learned.

“It also gives them an opportunity to hone their skills against other individuals from up and down the country.

“Hosting this competition enhances our reputation as a college and allows us to showcase what we’ve got for apprentices here.”

Kevin O’Donnell, Senior Technical Demonstrator at Crown Paints, the main sponsor of the Premier Trophy Awards 2023, said: “Painters and decorators have an unparalleled ability to bring colour, life and character to buildings through their work.

“It’s important that the industry maintains a strong pipeline of enthusiastic, skilled young people working in the trade.