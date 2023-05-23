And their hard work and dedication is helping to drive the companies that are keeping the region on the map, said Nancy Fielder, editor-in-chief of National World Cities, which The Star is part of.

Speaking to 400 guests at the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards, she added: “Let’s celebrate a generation who are breaking down barriers, investing in themselves and driving the economy forward. They have earned their time in the spotlight and they have earned our praise.”

Fourteen winners were crowned at a gala awards ceremony at Magna in Rotherham. The contest, now in its sixth year, is supported by major employers including headline sponsor Amazon.

Nicola Drury, Amazon UK apprenticeship manager, said: “Congratulations to the winners from this year’s South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards. Amazon is proud to offer apprenticeships that give people the opportunity to succeed in the digital age, providing exciting career paths and opportunities for all through hands-on learning experiences.

“We are pleased to see other exceptional apprenticeship schemes and apprentices receive awards recognising their calibre, too, as each winner highlights the brilliance of teams and organisations in the area that are promoting the benefits of apprenticeships for individuals, businesses and the wider economy. They should all be very proud.”

Legendary Sheffield steelmaker Forgemasters was a first time sponsor.

Ryan Edmonds, director of customer services at Sheffield Forgemasters, said they were a “firm advocate” of apprenticeships who made up about 10 per cent of the 600-strong workforce.

He added: “Sponsoring the apprenticeship awards has been a really important event for us. It is vital apprentices are acknowledged for the incredible amount of innovation, enthusiasm and drive they bring to UK businesses.

“We know how hard each one needs to work in order to succeed amongst strong competition, so it was a real treat to see the winners collecting their awards, but to also recognise and celebrate the efforts of all of the shortlisted candidates. Apprentices are the future of UK manufacturing and sponsorship of the event is our way of giving a little bit back to the region’s high achievers.”

The awards were also sponsored by Doncaster College, Barnsley College, YHAAN - Yorkshire & Humber Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, Sheffield Hallam University, QA Ltd, The University of Sheffield, AESSEAL, The Source Academy, Sheffield Forgemasters, NOCN Group, Magna and ARC Inspirations.

The event was hosted by Megan Hornby, who was in The Apprentice on BBC1 this year. Megan, aged 26, from Hull, opened The Candy Shop during lockdown. She came third in the hit show which ended in March, narrowly missing out on a spot in the final.