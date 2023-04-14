News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
2 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
4 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
4 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
4 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
5 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk

Application for fertiliser storage lagoon in High Melton that received over 100 oppositions is deferred by planning committee

A planning application for a biofertiliser storage system on a farm in High Melton has been deferred after over 100 oppositions.

By Shannon Mower
Published 14th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read

Some 128 members of the public wrote to Doncaster Council to oppose the building of a biofertilizer storage lagoon and access track on Red House Farm in High Melton.

The application was henceforth brought to the planning committee, who deemed that information given in the report was unclear and deferred it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Planning committee members asked for clarification as it was unclear how far across the land vehicles would be travelling to use the fertiliser.

Some 128 members of the public wrote to Doncaster Council to oppose the buildingSome 128 members of the public wrote to Doncaster Council to oppose the building
Some 128 members of the public wrote to Doncaster Council to oppose the building
Most Popular

Oppositions to the application were given for a variety of reasons including odour, loss of amenity through noise, additional traffic, loss of air quality and scale of the development.

Coun Martin Pick, Chairman of High Melton Parish Council, spoke in opposition of the application: “This is one of 20 applications made from this site and we feel we are losing our amenity step by step.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Nobody will tell us what’s in the biofertilizer so we can make our own decision, which is of concern to myself and many villagers.”

Ian Stewart also spoke in opposition on behalf of the local community.

He said: “I’m disappointed that the report fails to mention the refusal by the committee only some four or five years ago of a very similar proposal.

“The odour from the fertiliser seems to spread like an overpowering cloud on residents and disrupts their whole way of life. A local school had to close because of it on one occassion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“One of the three strands of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) is the social test. This application fails this, as based on experience of bad practice the local community is vehemently opposed to it.

“The invitation for me to speak at this committee emphasises the importance you attach in public involvement in the planning decision making process.”

Planning officers presenting the application said that the proposal was in line with the Local Plan and that an odour management plan would offset any disruptions.

No members of the committee however voted to pass the application and decided to instead defer it for more information.

Related topics:Doncaster Council