Some 128 members of the public wrote to Doncaster Council to oppose the building of a biofertilizer storage lagoon and access track on Red House Farm in High Melton.

The application was henceforth brought to the planning committee, who deemed that information given in the report was unclear and deferred it.

Planning committee members asked for clarification as it was unclear how far across the land vehicles would be travelling to use the fertiliser.

Oppositions to the application were given for a variety of reasons including odour, loss of amenity through noise, additional traffic, loss of air quality and scale of the development.

Coun Martin Pick, Chairman of High Melton Parish Council, spoke in opposition of the application: “This is one of 20 applications made from this site and we feel we are losing our amenity step by step.

“Nobody will tell us what’s in the biofertilizer so we can make our own decision, which is of concern to myself and many villagers.”

Ian Stewart also spoke in opposition on behalf of the local community.

He said: “I’m disappointed that the report fails to mention the refusal by the committee only some four or five years ago of a very similar proposal.

“The odour from the fertiliser seems to spread like an overpowering cloud on residents and disrupts their whole way of life. A local school had to close because of it on one occassion.

“One of the three strands of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) is the social test. This application fails this, as based on experience of bad practice the local community is vehemently opposed to it.

“The invitation for me to speak at this committee emphasises the importance you attach in public involvement in the planning decision making process.”

Planning officers presenting the application said that the proposal was in line with the Local Plan and that an odour management plan would offset any disruptions.