The Amazon team was treated to ‘A night in Hollywood’ themed celebration after another successful year at the fulfilment centre in Doncaster. At the party, guests enjoyed a DJ, saxophonist and a whole cohort of dancers and themed performers from NVRLND UK.

General Manager, Adam Banks, said: “The annual team party is one of the highlights of the year at Amazon, so it was great to finally celebrate in style again as colleagues and friends.

"The event gave us the opportunity to say a big thank you to the team in Doncaster for all the effort given over the previous 12 months. We are excited to continue delivering smiles to customers in Doncaster and beyond in 2024.”