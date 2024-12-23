Amazon staff in Doncaster donate gifts to children's hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team from Amazon in Doncaster has been gearing up for the Christmas shopping season with a calendar full of festive celebrations.

A Santa’s Grotto, a rock choir performance and Christmas dinners are just some of the activities taking place at the Doncaster fulfilment centre to celebrate the work that the Amazon team is doing to deliver for customers this Christmas.

As part of the celebrations, Sheffield Children’s Hospital received a donation of Christmas gifts from the team at Amazon in Doncaster.

The hospital received the donation of 1,000 children’s gifts and 500 gifts for parents from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Doncaster. Gifted items included toy cars, dolls and puzzles.

Hannah Hawkes, site leader at Amazon in Doncaster, said: “The team at Amazon in Doncaster is proud to donate these gifts to Sheffield Children’s Hospital. The level of care and support provided by staff is outstanding, and we hope this puts a smile on the faces of many children and families this Christmas.

“The team here picks, packs and ships thousands of parcels for customers up and down the country throughout December. It’s an exciting time on site as we work together to make our processes run smoothly, safely and efficiently to deliver gifts and essentials during the festive season.

“Our month of celebrations allows us to share festive cheer and fun every day when we come into work. It’s a special time for me as the site’s Site Leader and I look forward to it every year.”

Rachael Bateman took part in the celebrations on site. She said: “The end of the year is always an exciting time at Amazon in Doncaster. And when we kickstart party season, you never know what you’ll be met with on-site every day when it comes to competitions, games and activities to get involved in. The day goes in so quickly when there’s so much positivity around!”

Over 75,000 permanent Amazon employees across the UK are being boosted by the efforts of more than 15,000 seasonal workers this Christmas, spread throughout the company’s logistics network.